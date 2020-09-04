1/1
Bobbie Gene Whitaker
Bobbie Gene Whitaker

Shreveport - Funeral services for Bobbie Gene Whitaker will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, Louisiana. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent. Officiating the service will be Brother Gene Nix.

Bobbie, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 4, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana after a lengthy illness. She was born on June 9, 1932 to J.T. and Vergie Griffin in Farmerville, Louisiana.

She retired from the Department of Housing and Urban Development after many years of service.

Bobbie is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert Whitaker and son, Gary Whitaker. She is survived by her son, Michael Whitaker and wife, Susan; granddaughters, Sarah Perry and husband, Justin and Melissa Williamson and husband, Brian; three great-grandchildren, Autumn Baskin, Sage Adcock and Ace Perry; sister, Pat Haire and husband, Edgar; niece, Brenda Jennings and husband, Randy; nephew, Tom Greer, and sister-in-law, Martha Goins along with numerous other family members.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to Shreve City Baptist Church, 2810 Knight Street, Shreveport, Louisiana 71104.






Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 4 to Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
