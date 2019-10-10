Services
Shreveport, La. - Shreveport
3701 Hollywood Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71109
318-631-0203
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Shreveport, La. - Shreveport
3701 Hollywood Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71109
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
5340 Jewella Ave
Bobbie Jean Hall


1939 - 2019
Bobbie Jean Hall Obituary
Bobbie Jean Hall

- - A Celebration of Life service for Mrs. Bobbie Jean Hall will be held Saturday Oct. 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm Sat. at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church 5340 Jewella Ave. Officiating will be Dr. Theron Jackson, Pastor of Morning Star. Family hour will be Fri. from 6-7:30 Oct. 11, 2019 at Winn?eld Funeral Home. The daughter of Albert and Jennie Erwin was born May 3,1939 and passed away on Oct. 3, 2019.

Ms. Bobbie worked 30+ years in the Caddo School System with kids of special needs. After retiring from the school board, she then went to work as a sitter. She has been a sitter for Jemonquil Johnson aka {Monk} for nearly 20 years and he was just like family to her.

Ms. Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband Freddie E. Hall and her sister Maude Ester Cooper of Lubbock, TX.

The family of Ms. Bobbie would like to thank all of her friends and co-workers that showed so much love and support while she was away. A very special thanks to the Morning Star family for their prayers and faithfulness.

Her legacy continues with Retired Sergeant Major Bobby C. Hall [Jenel] of Marshall Tx, Jannis Hall-Mclemore [Morgan] of Desoto Tx and Roderick Hall {Lena} of Woodbridge, Va., 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
