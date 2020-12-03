Bobbie Lee Ailstock English
Mansfield - Funeral services celebrating the life of Bobbie Lee Ailstock English, 90, of Mansfield, LA, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Rose-Neath Chapel in Mansfield, LA. Officiating will be Reverend Larry Pridmore, Pastor at Southside Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Pollard Cemetery in the Lula Community. The family will receive visitors at 1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
Bobbie English passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospice at the Carpenter's House in Shreveport, LA. Bobbie was born on May 8, 1930 in an oil field shanty in Southern Arkansas to Clyde and Ethel Ailstock.
Bobbie was preceded by her parents, Clyde and Ethel Ailstock, her husband of 53 years, L.A. "Doodle" English, and brother, Clyde Edward "Eddie" Ailstock.
Bobbie worked 42 years as the head bookkeeper for Hendrix Manufacturing Company. After retirement from Hendrix Manufacturing, Bobbie and Doodle traveled all over the United States and Canada. Their favorite trips were to Hawaii and Alaska. Even after her husband's death, Bobbie continued to travel with many of her family and friends.
She was a dedicated member of Southside Baptist Church in Mansfield, LA, and very proud of being one of the oldest church members. Bobbie enjoyed serving on several committees for her church, singing in The Silver Threads, attending Sunday School, Bible Study, and all church activities. Bobbie was involved in many civic and community organizations: Red Hat Society, the Pilot's Club, the DeSoto Parish Garden's Club, and DeSoto Regional Hospital Auxiliary.
Left behind to cherish her memory are Dana English Fletcher (Craig), Lisa English Allen (Randy), and William Travis "Bubba" English, Jr.; Katy English Doucet (Corey), and daughter Molly Pevito; Stuart English (Tracey), and son Jacob English; Don English (Joyce) and daughters Crystal English Williams (Warren), Kelly English Roberts (Todd); Mary Louise English Salley (C.W.) and son Ronnie Salley (Tina); and Jeanne Connell. Also left to cherish her memory were a large host of family and friends.
Honoring Bobbie as pallbearers will be Bill Shetley, Kenneth Hughes, Ronnie Salley, Jesse Hudson, Mitch Johnson, and Wayne Williams.
Bobbie was a wonderful Christian lady who loved life and enjoyed time with all her family and friends. She was an amazing cook and loved serving delicious meals. She would always bring hot cheddar biscuits and delicious chocolate dipped cookies to English Auto and Wrecker Service. Bubba English and all the coffee gang at English Auto loved seeing her come. Every Christmas, Bobbie made her famous sugared pecan halves and enjoyed giving these as gifts.
It is easy to describe Bobbie English as a very spunky, loving, caring, witty, fun, and delightful lady who enjoyed every moment of her life. She was always a joy to be with and loved all her family and friends. She will be truly missed, but was looking forward to being in Heaven with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and all her loved ones there.
The family requests that memorials be made to Southside Baptist Church, 7329 Highway 509, Mansfield, LA 71052, Pollard Cemetery Fund, C/O Don English 4968 Highway 84, Mansfield, LA 71052, or a charity of the donor's choice
.
Our sincere appreciation to all the Administration, Physicians, Nurses, and Staff at DeSoto Regional Hospital, Willis Knighton North, St. Joseph's Hospice and the Carpenter's House, for all of the great love and care they extended to our beloved, Bobbie English.