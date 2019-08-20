|
|
Bobbie Rae Cardin
Minden - Bobbie Cardin, 81 years, 8 months and 9 days passed away on August 19, 2019 in her sleep after years of battling dementia and Alzheimer's. She was born the eldest daughter of Luther and Ida Weems, who preceded her.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wiley Dale Cardin; daughter, Barbara Cardin Dooly; grandchildren, Thomas H. Leckie II, Angela K. Leckie, Erin Cardin, Dale Cardin and Tiffany Bradley; sister, Evelyn Evans and Brother, Clifton Weems.
Bobbie leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Jeannie Cardin Casey, Debbie Leckie and husband Tommy, Andy Cardin and wife Barbara, Cliff Cardin and wife Debbie, Kathy Bradley; son in law, Mike Dooly; grandchildren who will miss her dearly, Holly Kendall and husband Todd, Lisa Grantham and husband Tommy, Mandi Brasselle, Michael Dooly and wife Amanda, Stephanie Leech, Emily Cardin, Andrew Ryan Cardin and Briana Simmons, Jason Cardin and wife Ginger, Amy Adams Neil, Sarah Burns and husband John, Brianna Bradley and Jesse Baker; great grandchildren, Trent, Chloe, Abigail, Bret, K.J., Madyson, Elizabeth, Michaela, Caroline, Kaitlyn, Megan, Franklin, Caiden, Cameron and Beaux, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Bobbie retired from Sears and Roebuck, then went to work for LSU Hospital, and then retired again to take care of her husband when he became ill. She loved her genealogy work. The one thing she never forgot was that one day she would be buried beside her husband.
Services celebrating the life of Bobbie Rae Cardin will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Bro. Bruce Cardin and Bro. Jonathan Jenkins officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Michael Dooly, Andrew Ryan Cardin, Jason Cardin, Rick Adams, Bret Dooly, Johnny Widdon, Dan Dooly and Daniel Baham.
The promise to her from her family was to keep her at home and not a nursing home. This was done with the help of family, home health and hospice.
The family offers sincere thanks to Southern Hospice for the care given and their support during her final days.
Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 20, 2019