Bobbie Stewart Lincoln
Shreveport - Bobbie Stewart Lincoln passed away Tuesday July 23, 2019 at her home in Shreveport, La.
Her family will welcome friends & family to her memorial on Tuesday the 30th of July from 5pm to 7pm at Crossroads Church located on the back side of the Heart of Bossier Shopping Center.
1701 Old Minden Rd Bossier City, La.
Bobbie enjoyed travel, golf, & the time at the beach. She found great pleasure in collecting sea shells, flower gardening & spending time with family and friends.
Bobbie was born in Fairview Alpha, La. on Sept 11th, 1931 to Robert Stewart & Edwina Frame Stewart. She was the first of four girls. Sister Yvonne Mellody proceeds her in death along with her parents. She is survived by her husband C.A.Lincoln after 30 years and her sisters Juanice Fowler of Tusla, Oklahoma & Nancy Doughty of Bossier City plus many nieces & nephews.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Published in Shreveport Times from July 28 to July 29, 2019