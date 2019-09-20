|
|
Bobbie Tinsley Nasser
Shreveport, LA - Services honoring the life of Bobbie Tinsley Nasser will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Officiating will be Monsignor Earl V. Provenza, V.F. and Very Reverend Rothell Price, M.Div., J.C.L. Interment will follow immediately in Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent Avenue. Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary following at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, Louisiana.
Bobbie was born in Simsboro, Louisiana and moved to Shreveport, Louisiana where she met her husband, Donald Joseph Nasser, Sr. Family was the most important part of her life. Bobbie began each morning with prayers for all, mentioning each individual by name. Bobbie enjoyed spending time with her sorority sisters of Beta Sigma Phi. Her knowledge, wisdom, reverence and caring nature will be missed by all who are left to remember her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Joseph Nasser, Sr.; parents, John H. Tinsley and Lillie Mae Sanders, and sister, Clotile Berg. Left to cherish her memories are sons, Donald and wife, Kelly, Peter, Edward and wife, Val; daughter, Ramona Hermes and husband, Alan; brothers, John H. and wife, Judy and Billy Tinsley as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Honoring their grandmother as pallbearers will be her grandsons. The family extends a special thanks to her neighbors, Tommy and Kym Strahan.
The family suggests memorials may be made to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 315 Marshall St., Shreveport, LA 71101 or to a charity of donor's choice.
Published in Shreveport Times from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019