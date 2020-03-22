|
|
Bobby Fuller
Shreveport - Bobby Wayne Fuller, 82, with respect to social gathering restrictions related to the COVID-19 virus Bobby's family will have a private graveside service at the Mitchell Cemetery in Anacoco, LA. Officiating will be Dr. Chad Hardbarger, pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church. There will be a memorial at Emmanuel Baptist church for family and friends at a later date.
Bob was born to Fred and Bertha Fuller in Kennett, Missouri on January 27, 1938. He went to be with the Lord on March 22, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, older brother Guy Fuller, sister Grace Stephens, and first wife Hilda of 46 yrs.
Bob worked hard all his life and had a long career in the automobile industry, he retired 2001 as Fixed Operations Manager at Chevyland. Bob loved the Lord and served as a deacon at the First Baptist Church in Mansfield, LA, Boy Scout leader for many years, sung in the Primetime choir at Emmanuel Baptist Church and spent 25 years there serving the Lord. After his retirement in 2001, he took up golf and enjoyed many games with his sons, wife and friends. Bob and Karen enjoyed many wonderful trips together. Bob had a sweet smile, a big heart and a great sense of humor.
Left to cherish his memory is wife Karen of 16 years, sons Randal and Julie Fuller, Stonewall, La, Paul Fuller, Shreveport, LA, and Karl and Christy Fuller, John's Creek, Georgia. Stepdaughter Shannon and Ed Prokopf, Bossier city, LA. Sister-in-law Betty Fuller, Russellville, Arkansas, Sister-in-laws Kay and Clark Smith, Magnolia Texas and Gaylan and Elton Hall, West Monroe Louisiana. 7 Grandchildren Chelsea Johnson, Kiley Grimes, Heidi Wall, Katie Fuller, Emma Claire Fuller, Mason Fuller and Cameron Prokopf. 3 Great grandchildren, Hailey Johnson, Leila and Jacob Grimes, a host of nieces and nephews and his sweet dog Shelby.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Lance Johnson, Nathan Grimes, Nick Wall, Mason Fuller, Ed Prokopf, Cameron Prokopf, and the men of the Collins Sunday school Class.
Bob's family wishes to thank Pierremont Healthcare Center, nurses Tamika and Vincent, and St. Joseph hospice for their care of Bob during his illness. They request that memorial donation be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church or The Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020