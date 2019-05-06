Bobby Gene Roach



Frierson, LA - Graveside services for Bobby Gene Roach, 84, will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Salem Cemetery in Stonewall, LA with T-Bone Fontenot officiating. Visitation with the family will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Shreveport, LA.



Bobby was born on August 9, 1934 to William Benjamin Roach and Annie Estelle Tillery Roach and passed away on May 4, 2019. He enjoyed being a Dairy Farmer and did so for 52 years.



Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and grandsons, A.J. and Jake Swanson. Left to cherish his memories are beloved wife, Sarah Santos Roach; their children, Debbie Stiles (Jerry), Teri Howard (Keith), Tomi Jeanne Brice, Jeff Roach, Liz Roach (Brandon), Denise Jones (Chuck) and Cindy Swanson (Richard); nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one brother and four sisters.



Honoring Bobby as pallbearers will be Chris Walker, Robbie Stiles, Brandon Brice, Mathew Roach, Cason Brice, Ty Risor and Chase Ponder. Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Stiles and Jeremy Holder. Published in Shreveport Times on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary