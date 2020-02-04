|
|
Bobby Gunn
Bobby Lee Gunn passed away peacefully in Shreveport, LA on Monday, January 3, 2020. He was born to James A. Gunn and Letha May Gunn on August 20, 1930 in Mt. Pleasant, TX.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years Patsy Price Gunn; son, Bobby Preston Gunn of Houston, TX; daughter, Anna Gunn Devor and family of the Houston, TX area; brothers, Freddie Gunn and wife Joan of Oklahoma, Dean Gunn and wife Joyce of Texas; sister, Lois Smith of Oklahoma; brother-in-law, Jack Price and wife Sharon of Savanna, TX; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Eugene Gunn, George A. Gunn, and James Gunn; and sister, Oleta Metz.
Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He was devoted to his Lord, his family and his country. He retired from active duty in the U.S. Air Force as Chief Master Sergeant after surviving 22 years followed by 16 years in civil service. In his field of Aircraft and Safety Management, he received many honors including the Bronze Star. Through his years in service, he and his family always found a church in which to serve and worship. After retiring camping, traveling along with church fellowship and activities filled many years with enjoyment.
We extend our thanks and appreciation to our family, friends and niece, Sharon Shooll for their love and support at this time. We also extend our gratitude and appreciation to Susan Wilson Brown FNP, and all the Palliative/Hospice personnel at the Overton Brooks V.A. Medical Center in Shreveport, LA, for the excellent care given to Bob.
The family will welcome visitors from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Blanchard Chapel in Blanchard, LA on Thursday, February 6, 2020. A graveside service, led by Dr. Ernest DeSoto is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at the Farmers Academy Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant, TX, on Friday, February 7, 2020.
In Lieu of Flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Mission Programs of First Baptist Church in Blanchard, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020