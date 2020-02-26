Services
Lafayette - A Celebration of Life honoring the life of Bobby Joe Howell, Jr. will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 1:30 PM at First Baptist Church, 1100 Lee Ave, Lafayette, LA 70501. Bobby, age 56, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. The family will receive guests at First Baptist Church from 1:00 PM until time of service.

Cherishing his memory is his daughter, Anna Howell; his mother, Flora Brown Howell; his sisters, Jill Howell Dugas and her husband, Charlie, and Ginger Howell Trushel; his nieces, Ainsley Britain Glenn and husband, Justin, Grace Dugas, Eva Dugas, Emily Trushel, and Delaney Trushel; his favorite nephew, Nick Trushel; and many cherished family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby J. Howell, Sr. and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Bobby was a proud uncle, protective son, adoring brother, supportive father and caring friend. He worked in sales in Shreveport for many years before recently moving to Lafayette to continue the legacy of his father's business-Howell Environmental Companies. A huge Tiger fan, Bobby attended LSU and University of Southwestern Louisiana. He proudly served his country as a member of the Army National Guard.

In memory of Bobby Joe Howell, Jr. the family suggests becoming an organ donor as Bobby selflessly gave the gift of life.

Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
