Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
1959 - 2019
Bobby K. McIntyre Obituary
Bobby K. McIntyre

Shreveport, LA - A gathering for Bobby K. McIntyre, 60, will be held from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Shreveport, LA.

Bobby was born on January 24, 1959 in Shreveport, LA to Samuel Bobby McIntyre and Linda Ann Cason McIntyre and passed away on May 2, 2019.

Bobby was preceded in death by his mother; paternal grandparents, S.B. McIntyre and Geneva Adair McIntyre; maternal grandparents, J.C. Cason and Madilyn Ray Cason and two sisters, Karen Gail McIntyre and Paula Kay McIntyre. Left to cherish his memory is his father.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 10, 2019
