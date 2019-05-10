|
|
Bobby K. McIntyre
Shreveport, LA - A gathering for Bobby K. McIntyre, 60, will be held from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Shreveport, LA.
Bobby was born on January 24, 1959 in Shreveport, LA to Samuel Bobby McIntyre and Linda Ann Cason McIntyre and passed away on May 2, 2019.
Bobby was preceded in death by his mother; paternal grandparents, S.B. McIntyre and Geneva Adair McIntyre; maternal grandparents, J.C. Cason and Madilyn Ray Cason and two sisters, Karen Gail McIntyre and Paula Kay McIntyre. Left to cherish his memory is his father.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 10, 2019