|
|
Bobby Neil McElroy
Jamestown - A celebration of life for Bobby Neil McElroy, 81, of Jamestown, LA will be held at Rockett Funeral Home, Ringgold, LA from 1:00 - 4:00 P.M., Saturday, October 5, 2019. This will be an informal gathering for family and friends to reminisce of his life well lived.
Mr. McElroy was born April 7, 1938 in Ringgold, LA and passed away September 28, 2019 in Shreveport, LA. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening, nature, and spending time at the family farm where he grew up and then raised his own children.
He was a well-known businessman in Ringgold. Mr. McElroy was the owner and operator of McElroy's Garage and Wrecking Service that was originally opened by his father.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Neil and Helen McElroy; brother, Mike McElroy; wife, Ruth Bogan McElroy; and dear companion, Yvonne Boies.
Left to cherish his memory include his children: Melanie McElroy Risher (Randy) of Ruston, LA; son, Robert N. McElroy of Ringgold, LA; grandchildren, Matt Sikes (Courtney) of St. Augustine, FL and Ashlee Hafenbrack (Michael) of Conroe, TX; great grandchildren, Grayson Loux and Aria Sikes of St. Augustine, FL; brothers-in-law, Lorris "Bud" Bogan (Virginia) of Castor, LA and Albert Peyton Bogan (Christine) of Shreveport, LA; sister-in-law, Shine Warren (Nathan) of Castor, LA; uncles, J. B. Webb of Shreveport, LA and Ralph Webb of Ringgold, LA. His bonus family include Debbie Evans, Donna Passmore, Dionne Hunt, Deanne Holmes (Marty), Jan Lawson (Tony), Jodi Little (Richard), George Boies (Sharon), Gloria "Gogi" Winters and their respective families. In addition to a great host of nieces, nephews, cousins and their families, as well as many friends and neighbors.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Dhawan and Dr. Quinney, WK North 5th floor, CCU doctors, nurses, and staff for the professional and compassionate care of our loved one.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorials be made to a . Mr. McElroy was cremated per his wishes.
"…to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord." 1 Corinthians 5:8
Published in Shreveport Times on Oct. 3, 2019