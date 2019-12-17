Services
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
318-797-8124
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
Bobby Pettigrew Jr.

Bobby Pettigrew Jr. Obituary
Bobby Pettigrew, Jr.

Keatchie - Bobby Laury Pettigrew Jr. age 61, of Keatchie, LA. Passed away on December 12, 2019. He was the son of Bobby L. Pettigrew, Sr., and Sandra McDowell Pettigrew Jones. His is survived by sisters Sharon Lopez and Brenda Pettigrew. Bobby leaves behind a daughter Laury Kay, her husband Caleb and grandson Forrest Duty of Waco, Tx. Aunts Sarah Cannon, Johnette LaCroix, uncle Billy Pettigrew and aunt Mary. Nieces Kayla Levesque, Lauryn Theriot and nephew Timothy Chester and host of cousins: Ken and Kevin Cannon, Paxton and Jason Morgan and John Pettigrew and many friends including: Jimmy Lyles, David Jenkins, Adam Stanley and partner Glenda Littleton.

Mr. Pettigrew was a graduate of Woodlawn High school and was employed by the DeSoto parish fire district #3.

Preceded in death by his father Bobby L. Pettigrew Sr. and grandparents Paxton and Grace McDowell and John Coy Pettigrew and Juanita Martin Averritt.

In lieu of flowers, please, make memorials to DeSoto Parish fire district #3 or . Visitation will be held 2pm Friday December 20th at Aulds Funeral Home on 7849 East Kings Highway, Shreveport.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
