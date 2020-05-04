|
|
Bobby Ray Coleman
Shreveport, LA - Bobby Ray Coleman age 82, passed away on May 3, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Mr. Coleman was born to William (Bill) and Mary Thomas Coleman on December 29, 1937 in Shreveport, Louisiana. He graduated from Fair Park High School and went to Louisiana Tech in Ruston, Louisiana. He joined the Coast Guard Reserve. Bobby was a Calf Roper in his earlier years and loved the Rodeo life. He was a member of the Fair Park Masonic Lodge # 436. He retired from General Motors after 34 years.
Mr. Coleman was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Dale Coleman. He is survived by his children, Mandy Ray Coleman and wife Robin, Prudy Coleman and Chris Purkey; grandchildren, Christina Foster and husband Jacob, Courtney Parsons and husband Mikie; great grandchildren, Gavin, Weston, Jackson, Mason, Hunter, Bailey and Karlie; bonus sons, Randy Holtzclaw and wife Reba and Don Holtzclaw and wife Kay; special cousin and friend, John Wiley Thomas; lifelong friend, Juanita "Frankie" Green, Billy and Lori Manshack and family, Tootie "The Boss of Bobby" and his loving fur baby.
The family will have a private graveside service at Centuries Memorial Park, 8801 Mansfield Road, Shreveport, LA. Friends may sign the guest book at Rose Neath Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, Louisiana.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Alzheimer's Foundation of America https://alzfdn.org or to Open Range Fellowship 9950 US-80, Greenwood, LA 71033.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Huan Le and Dr. Charles Bryd, Sheila Hollis- Speech Therapist and Kelly Emory - Radiology Tech. Also, to Balentine Ambulance Service, Kevin Britt and Collin Cawin for the loving care they gave to Bobby.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 4 to May 10, 2020