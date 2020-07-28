Bobby Ray Foster
SHREVEPORT - Leaving this world to be with his heavenly Father, Bobby Ray Foster of Benton, Louisiana passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 83 years old.
Bobby proudly served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany for three years. Upon returning home, he married his one true love, Janis Walker on September 18, 1959. They were happily married for 60 years. Through this union, they had two beloved daughters, Angela and Melissa. He was so happy to walk them down the aisle at their weddings; Angela to her love Mike Hazel, and Melissa to her love John Pavik. Bobby was a wonderful family man and enjoyed spending time with them. In his heart will always be his pride and joys, his four grandchildren; Ashley and Austin Hazel and Eric and Jason Pavik. Bobby also loved all his nieces and nephews with whom he had enjoyed all the holidays and family reunions with.
Bobby was employed at Beaird Industries for 42 years where he worked as a shop foreman. After he retired, he became passionate about woodworking, building crosses, bird houses, bird feeders, rocking chairs and wooden swings. Bobby loved to go to trade shows and meet people. Bobby made a friend everywhere he went and always helped those in need.
Bobby began a battle with dementia and Alzheimer's and spent his last years at Northwestern Louisiana Veteran's Home in Bossier City. All the wonderful nurses and staff are considered his "Angels". They always gave him loving kindness, compassion and dignity daily.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the NWLA Veteran's Home, the NWLA division of the Alzheimer's Association
or other charity of their choice
in his memory.
A graveside service for the family will be held at Forest Park West with the help of Rose-Neath Southside Funeral Home. Many thanks to Pastor David Wise of Brookwood for his kindness during this time. A celebration of life service will be offered to all later due to Covid-19.