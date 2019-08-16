Services
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
318-797-8124
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Lombardino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Ray Lombardino


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Ray Lombardino Obituary
Bobby Ray Lombardino

Shreveport - On Sunday, August 11, 2019, Bobby Ray Lombardino, devoted husband and loving father, passed away at the age of 86. Bobby was born September 21, 1932 in Shreveport, LA to Frank Lombardino and Claudia Rambin. He received his Masters degree in Teaching and dedicated his life to educating young people. He taught science at Southfield School, biology at Youree Drive Middle School, and Algebra at Benton High School. Upon retiring in 1997, he worked at Spell Brothers Lumber. He married Darline Phillips Lombardino on December 18, 1983. Together, they raised their 5 children from previous marriages, Brian, Teresa, Steve, Anna, Lance, and their daughter, Carrie.

Bobby loved working outside, spending his time in the sunshine and gardening. He had a large heart for animals, and a soft spot in particular for lap cats. Teaching was his calling, and he shone brightest when imparting knowledge to his children and recalling his teaching days. He was known for his love of banana pudding, his dog, Chance, and home improvement.

Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Frank, his mother, Claudia, his brothers, Peyton, Gene, and Frank, and his granddaughter, Nicole. He is survived by his wife, Darline, his sister and her husband, Ann and Richard Schultz, his children and their spouses, Brian, Melinda, Teresa, Rose, Steve, Michelle, Anna, Lance, Carrie, and Henri, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Aulds' Funeral Home at 10 in the morning. Visitation to follow. Flowers or donations may be sent to 261 Preston Ave.
Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now