Bobby Ray Lombardino
Shreveport - On Sunday, August 11, 2019, Bobby Ray Lombardino, devoted husband and loving father, passed away at the age of 86. Bobby was born September 21, 1932 in Shreveport, LA to Frank Lombardino and Claudia Rambin. He received his Masters degree in Teaching and dedicated his life to educating young people. He taught science at Southfield School, biology at Youree Drive Middle School, and Algebra at Benton High School. Upon retiring in 1997, he worked at Spell Brothers Lumber. He married Darline Phillips Lombardino on December 18, 1983. Together, they raised their 5 children from previous marriages, Brian, Teresa, Steve, Anna, Lance, and their daughter, Carrie.
Bobby loved working outside, spending his time in the sunshine and gardening. He had a large heart for animals, and a soft spot in particular for lap cats. Teaching was his calling, and he shone brightest when imparting knowledge to his children and recalling his teaching days. He was known for his love of banana pudding, his dog, Chance, and home improvement.
Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Frank, his mother, Claudia, his brothers, Peyton, Gene, and Frank, and his granddaughter, Nicole. He is survived by his wife, Darline, his sister and her husband, Ann and Richard Schultz, his children and their spouses, Brian, Melinda, Teresa, Rose, Steve, Michelle, Anna, Lance, Carrie, and Henri, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Aulds' Funeral Home at 10 in the morning. Visitation to follow. Flowers or donations may be sent to 261 Preston Ave.
Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019