Bobby Williams
SHREVEPORT, LA - Graveside services for Bobby G Williams, 88, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Forest Park West Cemetery. Rev. Daniel Baldwin will be officiating and Bobby's grandsons will be serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Southside Chapel.
Bobby was born January 13, 1931 in Robeline, LA. He was the son of Edward and Minnie Ferguson Williams. Bobby passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 in Shreveport, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 50 years, Linda Williams; son, Kevin Williams and his six siblings.
Bobby was a longtime resident of Shreveport, LA. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After leaving the service he was a driver for SporTran for over 31 years. Driving for SporTran introduced him to his wife Linda. He loved gardening, cooking, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory are his children; Jonathan Williams & wife, Cynthia, Kelley Williams Landis & husband Tom, and daughter-in-law Karen S. Williams; Grandchildren; Tim Landis & wife Sarah, Tiffany Landis Page & husband Connor, Kayla Williams Baldwin & husband Daniel, Kyle Williams, Julia Williams, Jessica Williams Authement & husband Daniel, and Jeremy Williams; Great Grandchildren; Brennon Landis, Liam Landis, John Michael Baldwin, and Jackson Authement.
A special thanks to Waunella and the St. Joseph's Hospice Team for the outstanding care provided. We would also like to thank Brandi Stephens with Homedica, STAT Home Health, and the staff of Brookdale.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020