Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Williams

Add a Memory
Bobby Williams Obituary
Bobby Williams

SHREVEPORT, LA - Graveside services for Bobby G Williams, 88, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Forest Park West Cemetery. Rev. Daniel Baldwin will be officiating and Bobby's grandsons will be serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Southside Chapel.

Bobby was born January 13, 1931 in Robeline, LA. He was the son of Edward and Minnie Ferguson Williams. Bobby passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 in Shreveport, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 50 years, Linda Williams; son, Kevin Williams and his six siblings.

Bobby was a longtime resident of Shreveport, LA. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After leaving the service he was a driver for SporTran for over 31 years. Driving for SporTran introduced him to his wife Linda. He loved gardening, cooking, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his children; Jonathan Williams & wife, Cynthia, Kelley Williams Landis & husband Tom, and daughter-in-law Karen S. Williams; Grandchildren; Tim Landis & wife Sarah, Tiffany Landis Page & husband Connor, Kayla Williams Baldwin & husband Daniel, Kyle Williams, Julia Williams, Jessica Williams Authement & husband Daniel, and Jeremy Williams; Great Grandchildren; Brennon Landis, Liam Landis, John Michael Baldwin, and Jackson Authement.

A special thanks to Waunella and the St. Joseph's Hospice Team for the outstanding care provided. We would also like to thank Brandi Stephens with Homedica, STAT Home Health, and the staff of Brookdale.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Download Now