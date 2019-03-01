Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Bolin Murray "Turk" Davis


1933 - 2019
Bolin Murray "Turk" Davis Obituary
Bolin Murray "Turk" Davis

Shreveport, LA - Memorial services for Bolin Murray "Turk" Davis, 85, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside with Dr. Kenny Joyner officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time.

Turk was born on December 7, 1933 and went to be with the Lord on February 27, 2019. He was a man of great faith who lived each day by example. He had a love of life and enjoyed being around friends. He loved to fish, hunt, and play sports, especially golf.

Turk was preceded in death by his parents, Robert A. and Anna Davis; brother, Robert E. Davis; sister, Ora Eubanks; son, Tommy Adams; and daughter, Terri Applewhite. Left to cherish his memory are wife of 60 years, Betty Alford Davis; daughter, Robin Davis Culliton; grandchildren, Billy, Alex, Kailey, Kara, Sarah, and Kristen; great-granddaughter, Jacey; and brothers, Henry, James, and Donny.

Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Laenger, Billy Fried, David Terhune, and Keaton Rodriguez.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Veluvolu, the WK Cancer Center, and the staff of WK Pierremont.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
Download Now