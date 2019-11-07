|
Bonnie Blunt
Bonnie Lee Blunt age 99, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 7, 2019 at The Bradford Rehabilitation Center in Shreveport, LA.
She was born Bonnie Marie Shepard to Monty and Ruby Reasoner Shepard, March 14, 1920 in Patmos, Arkansas. Bonnie was an active member in her church Southside Baptist Church in Shreveport, LA. and a Sunday school teacher for over 60 years.
Bonnie is survived by her son, Thomas and wife Loraine Lee; granddaughter, Susan and Jack Parker; great granddaughters, Madison Grace and Laura Parker; sister Mary Nell Tuminello; brother, Harvey S. Clark.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Dr., Shreveport, Louisiana with a private burial followed. Brother Buddy Hankins will be officiating the service. Visitation at 9:30 am. prior to service on Saturday.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers a memorial donation to Southside Baptist Church, 730 East Flournoy Lucas Rd. Shreveport, 71115.
Family would like to acknowledge the employees of The Bradford Rehabilitation Center on taking great care of Mrs. Bonnie.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019