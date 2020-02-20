|
Bonnie Doris Burnley Cochran Tenpenny
Norman, OK - Bonnie Doris Burnley Cochran Tenpenny, 87 of Norman, OK, parted this life to be with her Heavenly Father on February 16, 2020. Doris was born November 13, 1932 in Doddsville, MS along with her twin brother Doug. A Model A car, with 3 adults and 6 children, was one of her twin brother Doug's most memorable memories. She will be forever missed! Funeral Services are scheduled for 2:00 P.M., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Wilson-Little Funeral Home Chapel, Purcell, OK. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Purcell, OK. You may send online condolences to the family @wilsonlittle.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020