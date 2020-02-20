Services
Wilson-Little Funeral Home - Purcell
127 S. Canadian
Purcell, OK 73080
(405) 527-6543
For more information about
Bonnie Tenpenny
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Wilson-Little Funeral Home
127 S. Canadian
Purcell, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Tenpenny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Doris Burnley Cochran Tenpenny

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Doris Burnley Cochran Tenpenny Obituary
Bonnie Doris Burnley Cochran Tenpenny

Norman, OK - Bonnie Doris Burnley Cochran Tenpenny, 87 of Norman, OK, parted this life to be with her Heavenly Father on February 16, 2020. Doris was born November 13, 1932 in Doddsville, MS along with her twin brother Doug. A Model A car, with 3 adults and 6 children, was one of her twin brother Doug's most memorable memories. She will be forever missed! Funeral Services are scheduled for 2:00 P.M., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Wilson-Little Funeral Home Chapel, Purcell, OK. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Purcell, OK. You may send online condolences to the family @wilsonlittle.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilson-Little Funeral Home - Purcell
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -