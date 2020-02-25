|
|
Bonnie Faye Floyd
Nashville - Bonnie Faye McDaniel Floyd, 88, of Nashville, Tennessee, long-time
resident of Shreveport, Louisiana, and originally from Carthage, Texas,
passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in
Hermitage, Tennessee.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29th from 12:00 until
2:00 pm at the Centuries Memorial Funeral home, Shreveport, Louisiana,
with the funeral service following at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Centuries Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020