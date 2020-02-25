Services
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Floyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Faye Floyd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Faye Floyd Obituary
Bonnie Faye Floyd

Nashville - Bonnie Faye McDaniel Floyd, 88, of Nashville, Tennessee, long-time

resident of Shreveport, Louisiana, and originally from Carthage, Texas,

passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in

Hermitage, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29th from 12:00 until

2:00 pm at the Centuries Memorial Funeral home, Shreveport, Louisiana,

with the funeral service following at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Centuries Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -