Bonnie Jean Hubbard
Bossier City - Bonnie Jean Smith Hubbard was born September 12, 1936, in Sikes, Louisiana, and passed away March 7, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by daughter Jeanne Hubbard Grant, and parents Maggie Parker Smith and Eugene D. Smith.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, from 5-8 p.m., at the Pentecostals of Bossier City, 2833 Viking Drive. A Funeral Service will be Tuesday, March 10, at 10:30 a.m., also at the church. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery in Bossier. Officiating will be Pastor Jerry Dean and Rev. Gary Parker.
She is survived by husband Percy Hubbard, daughter Casandra (Sandy) and husband Ron Walker, son Gary Hubbard and wife Carol, all of Bossier City. Also survived by six grandchildren: Lauren Walker Stinson (Jerred), Leah Walker Bertrand (Matt), Kalena Grant Langford (Matt), Kiley Hubbard Grant (Brytny), Garrett Hubbard (Britney), and Caroline Hubbard Wheat (Anthony), and seven great grandchildren: Milena & Rhome Grant, Brigsby & Rowyn Langford, Ellia & Sparrow Hubbard, and Bowie Stinson. She is survived by two sisters, Vivian Taylor and Ruth James.
Bonnie graduated Salutatorian of the Sikes High School Class of 1954. On December 4, 1954, she married Percy, and moved to Bossier City where he was working. They have been residents of Bossier since that time.
Bonnie worked for a short time at First National Bank of Shreveport. After Sandy was born, she became a stay-at-home mother, a position at which she excelled. She later worked part time as a bookkeeper at a local dress shop, Lydia's. Bonnie was an integral part of helping Percy organize Red River Valley Bank in Bossier City.
She was a member of the Pentecostals of Bossier City where she taught Sunday School, played piano, and sang in the choir. Her many interests included flower and vegetable gardening, shopping, entertaining, decorating her home, and fishing. In her mid 40's, she learned to snow ski and enjoyed many skiing trips over the following years.
Bonnie was the heart of the family, a constant support and advisor to Percy, and a wonderful mother to her children, and Memom to her grandchildren. She spent much time and effort to keep the family close to each other. She was much loved, and will be greatly missed.
Pallbearers will be Kiley Grant, Garrett Hubbard, Matt Bertrand, Jerred Stinson, Matt Langford, and Anthony Wheat.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pentecostals of Bossier City Missions Department or a .
The family extends their thanks to Amedisys Hospice and Preferred Care at Home for their care during Bonnie's illness.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020