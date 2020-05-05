Services
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Meyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie L. Meyers


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie L. Meyers Obituary
Bonnie L. Meyers

Bossier City - Bonnie Lucas Meyers was born March 8, 1933 in Weir, MS and stepped into her eternal rest in the presence of the Lord on May 1, 2020. It was a peaceful going home.

She is survived by one son, whom she loved dearly, Lee and wife Jenny; grandchildren, Owen and Ivy; special grandchild, Beki Bozeman Elledge; special great grandchildren, Annabelle and Elijah Elledge; an older sister, Margie Evelyn Simmons; a younger brother, Roy Dunn Lucas; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her late husband of 63 years, Lester L. Meyers; her parents, Luther and Mamie Lucas; an older sister, Virginia Etoyle Neal; an infant baby brother, Michael Anthony Lucas.

Bonnie was a homemaker for most of her married life, she enjoyed growing flowers, shopping until she dropped (in her earlier year), traveling, and visiting with friends. In later years she loved hosting game days with her girlfriends and attending her Christian Book Club.

She spent much of her married life trying to gently reform her husband from his "hoarder" ways. Even though she did not always approve of the things he collected, she did enjoy garage "Sale-ins" with him from time to time. They also made several long distance motorcycle trips together, hunted mule deer in Colorado, and spent several months in Mexico and Guatemala visiting missionary friends.

Bonnie was a faithful member of Shreveport Community Church. She consistently attended prayer meetings and was a ferrent prayer warrior; she loved the Lord with all her heart.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus, no public service will be held at this time. You may share words of comfort with the family by visiting www.centuriesmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 5 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -