Bonnie L. Meyers
Bossier City - Bonnie Lucas Meyers was born March 8, 1933 in Weir, MS and stepped into her eternal rest in the presence of the Lord on May 1, 2020. It was a peaceful going home.
She is survived by one son, whom she loved dearly, Lee and wife Jenny; grandchildren, Owen and Ivy; special grandchild, Beki Bozeman Elledge; special great grandchildren, Annabelle and Elijah Elledge; an older sister, Margie Evelyn Simmons; a younger brother, Roy Dunn Lucas; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her late husband of 63 years, Lester L. Meyers; her parents, Luther and Mamie Lucas; an older sister, Virginia Etoyle Neal; an infant baby brother, Michael Anthony Lucas.
Bonnie was a homemaker for most of her married life, she enjoyed growing flowers, shopping until she dropped (in her earlier year), traveling, and visiting with friends. In later years she loved hosting game days with her girlfriends and attending her Christian Book Club.
She spent much of her married life trying to gently reform her husband from his "hoarder" ways. Even though she did not always approve of the things he collected, she did enjoy garage "Sale-ins" with him from time to time. They also made several long distance motorcycle trips together, hunted mule deer in Colorado, and spent several months in Mexico and Guatemala visiting missionary friends.
Bonnie was a faithful member of Shreveport Community Church. She consistently attended prayer meetings and was a ferrent prayer warrior; she loved the Lord with all her heart.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, no public service will be held at this time. You may share words of comfort with the family by visiting www.centuriesmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 5 to May 6, 2020