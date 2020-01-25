|
|
Bonnie Massey
Shreveport - Funeral Services for Bonnie R. Massey, 88, will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Southside Chapel, with Rev. Dusty Small officiating. Burial will follow at the Centuries Memorial Park in Shreveport. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 6:30 PM at the funeral Home.
Bonnie was born October 7, 1931 in DeRidder, LA, the daughter of Winfred H. and Fannie Arrington Rice. She passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Shreveport. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Jess Mobley Walton; her second husband, Carl Massey; her son Sidney Walton; three sister and two brothers.
Bonnie was a LPN and had worked at several of the area hospitals for many years. She was a member of the Gateway Church in Shreveport.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Gwen Campbell and husband Clyde; grandsons, Jesse Walton and wife, Carrie and Seth Walton; great grandchildren Jackson Walton, Everett Walton, Ainsley Walton and Halyn Stelly and numerous nephews and nieces.
Bonnie's family request in lieu of flowers, that you Pass Your Love Forward to the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 25 to Jan. 28, 2020