Bonnie Ruth (White) Brown



Marshall, TX - Mrs. Bonnie W. Brown passed away on Saturday October 24, 2020 at the age of 81 as a result of complications that developed from COVID-19. Her son Randy was by her side holding her hand as she breathed her very last breath on this earth. Bonnie was born in Minden, Louisiana to Audrey and Beulah White on August 6, 1939. She proudly graduated in the Minden High School Class of 1958. Since graduation, Bonnie has remained very close to several of her high school classmates.



Bonnie met her sweetheart/soulmate for life (Murell Brown) in 1959 in Minden, LA while he was on a sales call. This beautiful love affair lasted for over 60 years. They shared a special bond that many people do not get to experience in life, as they were madly in love for over 60 years. A lifetime is not long enough for true love. They loved their son Randy with all of their hearts and have given him a wonderful life.



Bonnie married Murell on February 5, 1960. Murell went into business for himself in 1963 and Bonnie was beside him every step of the way during his 56 year business career. After Murell's recent death on June 26, 2020, Bonnie was never the same in longing for the day that she could be reunited with her soulmate.



Bonnie loved her church (First Methodist - Marshall) serving in many positions (Women's Circle, UMW President and Society of St. Stephen Chair). In learning from her mother, Bonnie was also a great cook. She loved preparing meals for her family and friends. Among her family's favorites were her spaghetti (with meat sauce), her rump roast (with gravy and trimmings) and her banana pudding. She always had a Sunday meal prepared for her family to enjoy after church.



Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Murell C. Brown; infant son, Lawrence Wayne Brown; infant daughter, Cynthia Lynn Brown; her parents; her sisters; Freda Sikes, Dianne McFarland and Judy Warren and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Loyd Brown and Leola Cason Brown.



She is survived by her son, Randall E. "Randy" Brown; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ron and Helen Sikes and many beloved nieces, nephews, very close cousins and friends.



Honorary pallbearers are: "The Lucky Charm Gang" Friday lunch group (Richard Ellis, Mike Richard, Jon Richard, Bill Sullivan, Bill Palmer and Harold Raines), Greg Sikes, Richie Arnold, Jimmy Snead, Tom Lewis, Bobby Moorehead, Jarvis Poche, Aaron Cross, Alan Cross, Keith Cross, Rick Smart, Allen Cariker, Ed Perkins, Jude Prest, Tim Robinson, Mark Robinson, Glenn Thames, David Dodson, Chuck Haberthur and all former employees of the family businesses.



Graveside services and burial were held on Thursday October 29, 2020 at Union Hall Baptist Church Cemetery in Coushatta, LA, led by Pastor Mike Richard (First Assembly of God - Marshall, TX). A memorial service in Bonnie's honor will be held at First United Methodist Church in Marshall, TX on Saturday November 14, 2020 at 2 p.m., with Dr. Pat Day (First United Methodist - Shreveport, LA) leading the service. A Gathering of Family and Friends will take place at the church prior to the service from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. In following required COVID-19 protocol, the family requests that masks be worn and social distancing precautions be followed by those who are at risk.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to: Union Hall Baptist Church (Coushatta, LA), First Assembly of God (Marshall, TX) or Society of St. Stephen at First United Methodist Church (Marshall, TX).









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store