Bonnie WardBonnie Anne Bowen Ward had a life well lived. She passed away on June 3, 2020, much the way she lived her long life--peacefully, gracefully, and surrounded by those she loved. She was born on October 30th, 1931 in Post, TX to J. Lee and Bessie Bowen. After growing up in a loving home in Post she attended Hardin-Simmons University before marrying Maxie R. Ward who was stationed nearby in the Air Force. They were married on New Year's Eve in 1949, never imagining that 50 years later on that same date they would be celebrating their Golden Anniversary while bringing in a new century. It was a wonderful event enjoyed by their large family and many friends.Bonnie devoted her entire life to serving the Lord and her family. She and Max raised five children that were born over a 14 year span of time. She often said that all she ever wanted in life was to be a wife and mother. She was the kind of mother who led her children in faith but never instructed them who or how to be. Whether it was warm, homemade cookies after school, a custom-made prom dress, or Sunday dinner, Bonnie's family was well-cared for through her homemade, personal touch. She continued her rare brand of dedication with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always cooking and caring for each with sewing lessons, favorite cakes or pies for birthdays, and baby blankets for each new arrival.Bonnie became the matriarch of her family where she would host large gatherings of family at holidays or anytime someone wanted to stop by for coffee and a piece of one of her unforgettable pies. Her home was known as a warm and inviting place to everyone who sat at her table. Her kindness and thoughtfulness were extended to everyone she knew.Bonnie was an active and devoted member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Shreveport for over 50 years. She taught Sunday School and led bible study groups for years as well as volunteering countless hours to the church or anyone in need.She leaves behind a legacy of love that will be remembered and carried forward for generations to come. Bonnie was preceded in death by Max, her husband of 50 years, in 2000. She is survived by her brother Jim Bowen and wife Golda of Quitman, TX; daughter, Marsha Nelson and husband Roger of Flint, TX; son, Greg Ward and wife Roberta of Coppell, TX; daughter, Rhonda Sanford and husband Stan of Keithville, LA; daughter, Kandace Stroo and husband Darrell of Saucier, MS, Kristen Lambrecht of Monroe, LA, 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.Special thanks is extended to her daughters Kristen and Kandace, son-in-law Darrell, and granddaughter Ashley who took exceptional care of Bonnie over the last three years. Their generosity, strength, and care is a testament to Bonnie's loving legacy.Graveside services for anyone wishing to attend will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Forest Park West Cemetery, 4000 Meriwether Rd, Shreveport, LA 71109. Reverend Chad Hardbarger and Reverend Mike Stowell will be officiating the service.In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 5850 Buncombe Rd, Shreveport, LA 71129.