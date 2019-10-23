|
Boyce Treadwell
Keithville, LA - Funeral services for Boyce Eugene Treadwell, will be held at 4:00 pm Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside with Bro. Chris Willcutt officiating.
Boyce was born on October 27, 1932 in Shreveport, LA and went home to be with our Lord on October 18, 2019. He graduated from Fair Park High school and Centenary college, going on to serve his country in the U.S. Army. In his youth, Boyce was a talented photographer and camera man for local newspapers and KSLA channel 12 news. Professionally, he worked as a right-of-way agent for Arkla Gas until he retired. During his retirement, you could find Boyce spending time attending his children and grandchildren's various events, cherishing each moment with them. He was a member of Grawood Baptist church where he sang many Sunday's in the choir. Boyce was a loving, devoted son, husband, father and grandfather.
Boyce was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Fronie Treadwell, and his beloved wife of 40 years Nancy Sturdivant Treadwell. Left to cherish his memory are his three sons; Gary Smith, Todd Smith, and Mark Treadwell (Cindy); Grandchildren, Ben Smith, Sarah Marceaux (Alex), Daniel Smith, Kamryn Green, Kassie Heathington, Trevor Smith, Mackenzie Treadwell, Tanner Treadwell, and Emma Grace Treadwell; Great-Grandchildren, Brianna, Brooklyn, Tate, and Mazie.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Grawood Baptist Church.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019