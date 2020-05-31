Bradley Tramel
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bradley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bradley Tramel

Shreveport - Bradley Tramel, was born April 5, 1958, the son of A. F. and Jean Garrard Tramel in Shreveport, LA. He passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Shreveport, LA at the age of 62. He was preceded in death by his father, A.F. Tramel; grandparents, Pack & Sweetie Garrard and Amos & Bert Tramel and a cousin Debbie Garrard Cox.

Brad loved all animals and had a special place in his heart for cats. Brad was loved by so many and had so many friends that loved him. He definitely was the life of the party.

Left to cherish his memory is his mother Jean Garrard Tramel; his brothers, Jeff and wife Donna Tramel and Todd Tramel and numerous nephews and nieces.

Brad's family wants to thank Dr. Wayne Barksdale for taking care of Brad for so many years.

At Brad's request there will be no services.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 31 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc.
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved