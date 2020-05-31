Bradley TramelShreveport - Bradley Tramel, was born April 5, 1958, the son of A. F. and Jean Garrard Tramel in Shreveport, LA. He passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Shreveport, LA at the age of 62. He was preceded in death by his father, A.F. Tramel; grandparents, Pack & Sweetie Garrard and Amos & Bert Tramel and a cousin Debbie Garrard Cox.Brad loved all animals and had a special place in his heart for cats. Brad was loved by so many and had so many friends that loved him. He definitely was the life of the party.Left to cherish his memory is his mother Jean Garrard Tramel; his brothers, Jeff and wife Donna Tramel and Todd Tramel and numerous nephews and nieces.Brad's family wants to thank Dr. Wayne Barksdale for taking care of Brad for so many years.At Brad's request there will be no services.