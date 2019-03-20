|
|
Brenda Celeste Williams (Wynn)
Shreveport - This is the story of Brenda Celeste Williams (Wynn). Brenda was a wonderful woman that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. Our "Noni," as she liked to be called by her grandchildren, was an amazing wife, mom, daughter, and a maker of puns like no other could be.
Brenda, age 56, passed away peacefully March 18th, 2019 due to massive stroke complications and congestive heart failure. She was born March 26th, 1962 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Tressie & Homer Wynn. She was one of four children.
Everyone knew that when Brenda showed up at the house, they had better have it cleaned up and better have things done right. If you were going to do it half-assed you may as well not do it at all.
Brenda is survived by her brother, Bruce Wynn and mother, Tressie Sepeda. Her children: Chase Harris (Melissa), Ashleigh Roberts, Lyndsi Booth (Jered), Whitney Green (Taylor), and Hunter Williams (Chelsie). Her grandchildren: Bentley & Ava Harris, Aubrey & T.K. Roberts, Kelsey Grantham, Wrigley Green, & Tyson Williams.
Loved ones that cleared the path for Brenda are her father, Homer Wynn, brothers, Richard & Brett Wynn, and step-father Pete Sepeda. We know she is reunited with her lost family and finally in a happy, peaceful place.
And so, the story goes on until we see our Noni and our Mother again. We love you and miss you Mom.
Private family services will be held to celebrate the life of Brenda.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 20, 2019