Brenda Joyce Swim Williams
Doyline - In Loving Memory of Brenda Joyce Swim Williams, of Doyline, Louisiana, who passed away on August 13, 2019 at Heritage Manor Stratmore in Shreveport, Louisiana at the age of 78.
Brenda will be greeted in heaven by her parents, Stanford and Margaret Swim, husband, Tom Williams, daughter Tina Fulco Lex and brother Stan Swim.
She is survived by children Cary Nissen and wife Ingrid, Vince "Hopper" Fulco and wife Sheri, Toni Fulco, and son-in-law Danny Lex. Sisters, Minnette Swim McElhannon of Shreveport, Louisiana and Jennifer Swim Marah of Lakeside, Oregon. 7 Grandchildren and 9 Great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Brenda was born in Marshall, Texas on October 19, 1940. Her family eventually moved to Shreveport, Louisiana. She attended Fair Park High School. She later married and had four children. After raising her children, she started working in the sales department at KRMD Radio Station in Shreveport. After a few years she and her husband moved to Glenwood Springs, CO. There she became the General Sales Manager of the TCI cable company covering Western Colorado and Eastern Utah working there until retirement. After retiring they moved to Lake Bistineau to enjoy life at the lake. She loved gardening and nature. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joy of her life. She loved her Friday Bingo and made many wonderful friends there. She was a diehard Saint's fan. She said recently, "This year is going to be the year". (Let's hope so). As an avid NASCAR fan, when NASCAR was on, nothing else existed. She was a strong, determined and independent woman. We will miss her every day.
The family would like to thank: WK-Piermont ER doctors and staff. WK-Piermont 7th. Floor staff. The Heritage Manor Stratmore staff. The Life Path Hospice staff. Brookshire's Pharmacy Barksdale Blvd. Doctors David Abdehou and Scott McRight all for the special care and dignity they gave her.
A celebration of her life memorial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Aulds Funeral Home, 7849 E. Kings Hwy. Shreveport, LA 71115
In lieu of flowers please donate to: The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 Or 1-800-227-2345.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 16, 2019