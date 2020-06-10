Brenda Speights Walker



A funeral service for Brenda Speights Walker will be held at Downs Funeral Home on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00a.m. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Downs Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00p.m. Graveside service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Point Enterprise Cemetery in Mexia, Texas.



Brenda Speights Walker was born in Mexia, Texas, January 12, 1956, and passed away in Shreveport, Louisiana, on June 8, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn Black Speights; father, Edell "Slim" Speights. She is survived by her husband, Michael Walker of Waskom, Texas; daughter, Michelle Walker Lyons and Larry Lyons, III of Harleton, Texas; three granddaughters, Kimberly Tynan, Alexis Lyons, and Lara Lyons; two-great-great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Kason Willett; brother, Larry Speights and Jo Speights; sister, Linda Speights.



Brenda received her Bachelor's degree in Sociology from East Texas Baptist College in 1982. She later completed her Master's degree in Health Informatics and Health Information Management and was writing her dissertation in pursuit of the Doctor of Education degree. She was certified as a registered Health Information Administrator (RHIA) and Certified Coding Specialist (CCS). She was a member of First Baptist Church of Shreveport, Louisiana.



Brenda was Full-time Faculty in Health Information Technology at Blinn College in Bryan, Texas, since August 2016. Prior to moving to Blinn, she was a Supervisor and Manager in Health Information Management at CHRISTUS Schumpert and Highland in Shreveport for 26 years, and was Adjunct teaching Medical Transcription at Bossier Parish Community College in Bossier City, Louisiana, from 2005-2012. She began her Medical Records career as a Medical Transcriptionist and later Medical Coder at what was then Marshall Memorial Hospital in 1980 under the tutelage of Mrs. Hazel Hopkins Redmond.









