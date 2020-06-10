Brenda Speights Walker
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Speights Walker

A funeral service for Brenda Speights Walker will be held at Downs Funeral Home on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00a.m. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Downs Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00p.m. Graveside service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Point Enterprise Cemetery in Mexia, Texas.

Brenda Speights Walker was born in Mexia, Texas, January 12, 1956, and passed away in Shreveport, Louisiana, on June 8, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn Black Speights; father, Edell "Slim" Speights. She is survived by her husband, Michael Walker of Waskom, Texas; daughter, Michelle Walker Lyons and Larry Lyons, III of Harleton, Texas; three granddaughters, Kimberly Tynan, Alexis Lyons, and Lara Lyons; two-great-great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Kason Willett; brother, Larry Speights and Jo Speights; sister, Linda Speights.

Brenda received her Bachelor's degree in Sociology from East Texas Baptist College in 1982. She later completed her Master's degree in Health Informatics and Health Information Management and was writing her dissertation in pursuit of the Doctor of Education degree. She was certified as a registered Health Information Administrator (RHIA) and Certified Coding Specialist (CCS). She was a member of First Baptist Church of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Brenda was Full-time Faculty in Health Information Technology at Blinn College in Bryan, Texas, since August 2016. Prior to moving to Blinn, she was a Supervisor and Manager in Health Information Management at CHRISTUS Schumpert and Highland in Shreveport for 26 years, and was Adjunct teaching Medical Transcription at Bossier Parish Community College in Bossier City, Louisiana, from 2005-2012. She began her Medical Records career as a Medical Transcriptionist and later Medical Coder at what was then Marshall Memorial Hospital in 1980 under the tutelage of Mrs. Hazel Hopkins Redmond.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Downs Funeral Home - Marshall
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Downs Funeral Home - Marshall
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Point Enterprise Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Downs Funeral Home - Marshall
4608 Elysian Fields Rd.
Marshall, TX 75672
903-927-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 10, 2020
My prayers are with the family. Mrs. Walker was so nice and kind and always willing to help me in any way she could. I am sorry for your loss.
Anna Pannell
Student
June 10, 2020
Brenda was a classmate of mine at Mexia high school. She was always very sweet and kind to me and I enjoyed reconnecting on Facebook. This is very sad to hear. My prayers go out to Brendas family. May she rest in peace next to Jesus in heaven.
Janet McBay Caddy
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved