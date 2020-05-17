Services
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
318-797-8124
On May 13, just 14 days shy of our 26th wedding anniversary, my best friend and husband passed away from a massive heart attack. Brian was a true gentleman who never met a stranger. He was a kind and thoughtful husband who always had a funny story to share with friends and family.

Brian was born in McNeil, AR on March 23, 1943, and is survived by his wife, Christy,and two loving daughters, Kristin and Kellye, as well as siblings, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family is grateful for condolences but declines flowers or donations.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 17 to May 20, 2020
