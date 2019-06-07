Services
Forest Park Funeral Home - Shreveport
1201 Louisiana Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 221-7181
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Forest Park Funeral Home - Shreveport
1201 Louisiana Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Park Funeral Home - Shreveport
1201 Louisiana Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
Shreveport - Bruce Allen Flores, 65, of Shreveport, LA, passed away June 4, 2019 at his home after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Bruce was born April 16, 1954 to Paul and Matty Flores. He attended Fair Park High School. Bruce was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church and was involved in the Sunday School Class: The P.I.G.S.

Bruce is preceded in death by his father Paul Otis Flores. He is survived by his children, Bobby Allen Flores and wife Gina, Johnathan Flores; his mother, Matty Fay Flores; granddaughter, Melanie Alice Flores; siblings, Paul Flores, Pam Flores, Shelia Flores; his Aunt Velma Lawrence and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Visitation will be held Friday June 7th from 5:00pm- 7:00pm with a Funeral Service on Saturday June 8th at 2:00pm, both will be held at Forest Park Funeral Home 1201 Louisiana Ave. in Shreveport, LA.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shreveport Rescue Mission or National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 7, 2019
