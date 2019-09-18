|
|
Bruce "B.H" H. Weaver, Jr.
Shreveport - Bruce "B.H." H. Weaver, Jr. passed away peacefully at home with his family on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. A graveside service honoring B.H. will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 in Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent Avenue. The family will receive visitors Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street. Dr. Chuck McInturf, pastor of Woodridge Baptist Church, will officiate the service.
B.H. was born on October 12, 1943, in Vivian, LA to Margaret Pace Weaver and Bruce Weaver, Sr. He grew up in Oil City and lived most of his adult life in Shreveport. B.H. graduated from North Caddo High School, Louisiana Tech University, and served in the National Guard. He worked in the petroleum industry in production chemicals and as an independent oil producer.
B.H. was a member of Woodridge Baptist Church and a member of the Journey Sunday School class. B.H. had a passion for his family, college football (especially LSU), and listening to the blues.
B.H. was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by this wife of 51 years, Candy; his son, Trey Weaver of Oil City; daughter, Kelli Weaver Chachere and husband, John Michael of Lafayette, LA; seven grandchildren, Nicholas Weaver, Isabelle Weaver, Maggie Weaver, Michael Chachere, Jack Chachere, Henry Chachere, and Katherine Chachere, and two brothers, Teakus Weaver and Pat Weaver.
The family would like to thank Dr. Chris Snead, Denise Killen, and Elaine Barnes for their excellent and attentive care.
Memorials may be made to Woodridge Baptist Church, 850 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Expy., Shreveport, LA 71106 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Shreveport Times from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019