Bruce ProcellShreveport -Funeral services for Bruce Procell will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church at 12:00 p.m. A visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at St. Ann Cemetery in Stonewall, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Father John Paul Crispin.Bruce was born on January 16, 1933 in Noble, Louisiana to Sam Procell and Polly Leone Procell and passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.Bruce worked many years with the State Fair of Louisiana.He is survived by his wife, Patsy Procell and children, Glenn Procell, Woodie Procell, Chris Procell and Shelly LeBlanc.Honoring Bruce as pallbearers will be Tommy Myers, Vic Sepulvado, Beau Bordelon, Randy Stewart, Justin Higdon, Chris Procell. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Mauser, Max Sepulvado and Dennis Boyette.In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church Building Fund, 305 Jefferson St, Mansfield, LA 71052.