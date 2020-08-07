1/1
Dr Brythel Henry "B" Brantly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brythel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brythel Henry Brantly, "Dr B"

Jackson, MS - Brythel Henry Brantly, "Dr B", passed away in Jackson, MS on August 5, 2020 at age 95. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Nellie S Brantly, and his daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Mark Thompson. Dr. Brantly's daughter, Joan Brantly Morris, preceded him in death in 1998.

Pappa's three grandchildren are Greg Thompson, and wife Sarah of Jackson, MS, Melanie Morris Maynor of Webster Groves, MO and Melissa Morris of New Orleans, LA. He has three great-grandchildren: Lillian Maynor, Grayson Maynor and John Gordon Thompson.

Dr. Brantly was born on May 29, 1925 in Dubberly, LA to Eunice Pair and Penn Leary Brantly. Sergeant Brantly is a decorated US Marine Corp combat veteran and a member of the USMC Force Recon Hall of Fame.

Brantly began his teaching career at Fair Park High School (Shreveport, LA) in 1956 and earned his Doctorate in Educational Administration at Northeast Louisiana University. Already a high school administrator, Dr. Brantly served as Vice President at NLU in Monroe, LA.

After retirement and a move to Zachary, LA to be near his family, Dr. Brantly served on the pastoral staff at First Baptist. His First Baptist friends were a highlight of his almost four decades of ministry. They worked side by side in pastoral care ministries and supported him through many challenges. Dr B was an avid gardener, enjoyed travel, watching sports, and teaching Sunday School. His legacy is one of love of Jesus, his wife and family, church and nation.

A graveside service will be held at Plains Presbyterian Memorial Garden, Zachary, LA on August 10 at 10:00am. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please maintain social distancing of six feet and wear a mask at all times.

Pallbearers are James Vicellio, W.C. Shaw, Joe Schillings, Tommy Roberts, Danny Davis, Dan Pipkin, Howard McDaniel and grandson Greg Thompson. Honorary pallbearers are Mark Gerald, Dr Charles McDonald, Grayden Ballard, Paul Musselman and great- grandson's Grayson Maynor and John Gordon Thompson.

The family thanks Dr. Reagan Elkins, the staffs of Oakwood Assisted Living, and Compassus Hospice, and special caregiver, Mrs. Letha Johnson for their many kindnesses and care.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, www.lbch.org or to a mission of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton, LA - Clinton
10761 Bank Street
Clinton, LA 70722
225-683-5176
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton, LA - Clinton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
August 8, 2020
A long life, well lived. Dr Brantley shaped and influenced generations of young people, including me, both with words and by example. My heartfelt sympathies to Mrs Brantly, Barbara and Mark, and the family.
Tome Walters
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved