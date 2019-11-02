Services
1923 - 2019
Burdette Bell Obituary
Mrs. Burdette Bell

Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Mrs. Burdette Bell will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 in the chapel at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, Louisiana. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the service begins. Officiating the service will be Reverend Mimi McDowell. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Mrs. Bell, age 96, of Shreveport, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Stratmore Heritage Manor.

Mrs. Bell was preceded in death by her parents, James E. Dark and Maude L. Sikes Dark; her husband, John Y. Bell and sister, Nelwyn D. Fordham. She is survived by her daughter, Gaylyn Bell; sister, Marilyn D. Barrett and husband, Ray; her nieces, Ann F. Green, Michelle B. Hancock; nephew, Mike Barrett and several great nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Bell lived in Winnfield and worked in the Winn Parish Tax Assessor's office beginning in 1945 and later served as Deputy Tax Assessor until her retirement in 1969. She moved to Shreveport in 1985, where she was a member of Haynes Ave. Baptist Church.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Ray Barrett, Mike Barrett, Jack Barrett, Grant Barrett, Joe Hancock, Will Hancock, Matt Hancock, Trey Green and Scott Fordham.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Marcus Logan, Brenda Shandel, Linda Green and the rest of the staff at Stratmore Heritage Manor and a special thanks to the Creola Pouncy of Bluebird Paramedical Register.

The family suggests memorials may be made to Haynes Ave. Baptist Church, 610 Haynes Ave., Shreveport, LA 71105 or Louisiana Baby Mommas Dog Rescue, 5250 Greenwood Rd., Shreveport, LA 71109.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
