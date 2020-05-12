Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 746-2543
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, May 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Hill Crest Memorial Park
601 Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Burtie Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Burtie Mae Welch Griffin


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Burtie Mae Welch Griffin Obituary
Burtie Mae Welch Griffin

Haughton - A graveside service honoring the life of Burtie Mae Welch Griffin will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 15, 2020, at Hill Crest Memorial Park, 601 Highway 80 East, Haughton, Louisiana. A visitation with the family will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana. Pastor Eric Freeman of Church of Christ Haughton will be officiating the service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Burtie Mae Welch Griffin was born December 30, 1927, in Eldorado, Arkansas to Burt and Willie Mae Touchstone and passed away peacefully, Monday, May 11, 2020, in Haughton, Louisiana.

During the Great Depression, when Burtie was 6 years old, her father built a family trailer and headed west from Mississippi just to find a means of survival. Fortunately, for many people, the old car broke down in the Bossier City area, where they resided for the remainder of their lives. Fortunate because Burtie lived to influence and show love to countless numbers of people everywhere.

The harshness of the hard times shaped her positive drive and outlook on life. She eloped at 16 and had three children by 19 years of age. The fourth child arrived a few years later. She worked as a secretary for the Louisiana Highway Department for 33 years. During that period, she got her accounting degree and became an authority in credit union auditing. She then expanded that talent into tax preparation, to the benefit of many.

Burtie's true passion was painting, and what an artist! She wrote a how-to book on painting and gave lessons to numerous children. She starting running at age 67 and ran in eight Senior Olympics, winning numerous medals. All of her varied talents were focused on helping as many people as possible in countless ways. Finally, and most important, Burtie was a child of God from an early age. She will be missed by many and loved by all. Burtie was one of a kind.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Virgil Welch, Joe Smith, and Bill Griffin and one son, David Lee Welch.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Donna Patrick and spouse, Shelby, Skipper Welch and wife, Wanda, Karen Medley and husband, Pat; daughter-in-law, Frances Welch; sisters, Billie Signer and Mildred Flagler; 10 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials may be made to a Hospice of the donor's choice.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Burtie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
Download Now