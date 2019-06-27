|
Burton Dale Shoebridge
Bossier City - Services to honor the life of MSgt. Burton Dale Shoebridge, USAF, Ret., will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 28, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. There will be a brief visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service.
Mr. Shoebridge was born on March 22, 1938, in Ann Arbor, MI and passed away on June 25, 2019. A devoted Patriot, Mr. Shoebridge served in the U.S. Army and also the U.S. Air Force, where he retired as MSgt. From the U.S. Air Force with 26 years of service. Burton also worked on Barksdale A.F.B. as a Civil Service employee. His second retirement came from Willis Knighton Medical Center, where he worked as Maintenance Engineer. His pleasures were simple; he loved his family, his country, and going to Café U.S.A. We'll all miss him very much!
Mr. Shoebridge is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; sons, Brian and Brett Shoebridge; his parents; and three of his four siblings. He is survived by his son, Burton "Butch" Shoebridge, Jr. and wife Felicia; daughter, Tammy Warner and husband Ed; sister, Sandra Cain; grandchildren, Hayley, Avery, Brian, Clinton, and Lai Loni Shoebridge; and six great-grandchildren.
