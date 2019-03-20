Caleb Curtis Prothro



Shreveport, LA - On Saturday, March 16, 2019, we unexpectedly lost our beloved son, Caleb Curtis Prothro. Caleb was born March 8, 1994, in Houston, Texas.



Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel with Dr. Heath Peloquin officiating and assisted by Rev. Billy Crosby. Interment will follow at Centuries Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 until service time.



Caleb showed his love in so many ways, especially when he was with his precious little girl, Elsie. Caleb was extremely thoughtful and he loved BIG!



From an early age Caleb enjoyed being outdoors. Caleb was so much like his Pappaw Earl, whom he loved with all of his heart. When Earl passed away two years ago, Caleb continued to work hard to build up the lawn service that Earl had established 30+ years ago.



Caleb has attended Summer Grove Baptist Church since birth. In November 2018, Caleb made the most important decision of his life. He invited Jesus into his heart to be the Lord and Savior of his life. He was then baptized as an outward expression of the new life he had been given in Christ.



Caleb was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Earl and Elsie Acree, and his paternal step-grandfathers, K. R. Harris and Bill Cornelius.



Those left to treasure Caleb's memory are his sweet two year old daughter, Elsie Violet Prothro; beloved father and mother, Carl and Lisa Prothro; best friend and brother, Joshua Carl Prothro; paternal grandmother, Bobbie Harris; nieces, Alyssa and Nicole Prothro; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and his cherished dog, Moose.



Honoring Caleb as pallbearers will be family and friends.



Caleb will always be remembered for his ever-present smile and incredible warmth. While we will miss him with every beat of our hearts, even as we cling to Isaiah 41:10, we do not grieve as those who have no hope ( I Thessalonians 4:13). Until we see him again, you will forever live in our hearts.