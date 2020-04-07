Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Capers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin Capers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Calvin Capers Obituary
Mr. Calvin Capers

Bossier - Services for Mr. Calvin Clemon Capers, 72, will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Northwest La. Veteran Cemetery, Keithville, La. Open visitation will be Wednesday at Heavenly Gates from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mr. Capers entered into eternal rest on April 4, 2020. He was retired from the US Military and Caddo parish school system.

He is survived by his wife; Rosena W. Capers, aunt; Dorris P. Morris, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Calvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -