Mr. Calvin Capers
Bossier - Services for Mr. Calvin Clemon Capers, 72, will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Northwest La. Veteran Cemetery, Keithville, La. Open visitation will be Wednesday at Heavenly Gates from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mr. Capers entered into eternal rest on April 4, 2020. He was retired from the US Military and Caddo parish school system.
He is survived by his wife; Rosena W. Capers, aunt; Dorris P. Morris, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020