Camille Sicard HirschCamille Sicard Hirsch, our dear Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Teacher, Artist and Friend peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Sunday evening October 11, 2020. In her passing she beckons to us all to "Seek the Lord while he may be found " ... Isaiah 55:6Service will be family only graveside.In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice