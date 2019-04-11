Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 746-2543
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
Capt. Donald Ray Hand (USAF Ret.)

Harriet, Ar - Services for Donald Ray Hand will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Bro. Price Harris. Interment with USAF Honors will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday at Rose-Neath Bossier.

Donald was born October 15, 1938 in Sterling, IL and died April 7, 2019 in Mountain Home, AR. He retired from the USAF as a Captain and also worked as an office manager at LSU Medical Center. Donald was of the Christian faith. He was a member of Free Spirits Motorcycle Club, Christian Motorcycle Association and Rider Association and Retread Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Elizabeth Hand and an infant son.

Donald is survived by his wife of 61½ years, Joyce of Harriet, AR; son, Bruce Hand of Keene, TX; daughter, Shari Grantham and husband, Gary of Shreveport, LA; sisters, Hazel Pulford and husband, Ken of Rock Falls, IL, Vicki Hunter and husband, Danny of Tempe, AZ and Judy Hand of Rock Falls, IL; brother, Fred Hand of Rock Falls, IL; 11 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Baxter Regional Medical Center for the compassion and care given to Donald. Memorials may be made to the charity of donor's choice.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 11, 2019
Download Now