Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Lutheran Church
4175 Lakeshore Dr.
Shreveport, LA
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Lutheran Church
4175 Lakeshore Dr.
Shreveport, LA
Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
NWLA Veterans Cemetery
Keithville, LA
Captain Thomas H. Martin


1939 - 2019
Captain Thomas H. Martin Obituary
Captain Thomas H. Martin

Shreveport - Thomas H. Martin passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Piermont Healthcare. He was born April 1, 1939 in Oshkosh, WI. He was in the Marines before entering the Air Force. He retired as a Captain after 18 years as a B-52 navigator, Titan II and Minuteman III Launch Officer. In retirement he was and x-ray technician at Schumpert, teacher at Woodlawn, and was a wonderful teacher for his 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Mary and 2 daughters, Michelle Robinson and Nasette Martin.

A Visitation will be held Friday August 2, 2019 at 10:00 am with a 12:00 service to follow at Faith Lutheran Church 4175 Lakeshore Dr. Shreveport, La. Pastor Michael Shannon will be officiating. A military burial will follow at 2:00pm at NWLA Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, La. See www.forestparkfh.com for further details.
Published in Shreveport Times from July 28 to Aug. 2, 2019
