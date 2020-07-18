1/1
Carey Donald Fletcher
Carey Donald Fletcher

Haughton - Carey Donald Fletcher (87) went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 17, 2020. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Minden from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church, Minden with Dr. Bill Murray, Professor, College of Christian Studies, North Greenville University of Greer, SC will officiate.

Don was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Minnie Fletcher, brothers Randall, Tommy and David Fletcher and sister Linda Salisbury. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Fannie Belle Brooks Fletcher, son Kevin Fletcher of Princeton, LA, son Donnie Fletcher (Gwen) of King, NC, daughter Denise Cowley (Jeff) of Benton, LA and son Mike Fletcher (Paula) of Bossier City, LA. Grandchildren Nathan Fletcher, Emily Fletcher, Rebeccah Stewart (Trey), Jacob Cowley and Lauren Fletcher.

Don pastored churches throughout North Louisiana for over 58 years. He loved being a Pastor and leading people to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Don loved many things but none was more special than his wife of 66 years, Fannie Belle, his children and his grandchildren.

He was a loving husband, father and Papaw. He had a deep abiding love for his church family and everyone he met. He will be greatly missed and has left a legacy of how to love and respect each other.

We love you Dad.

Pallbearers: Jay Reeves, Terry Hayes, Lynwood Lupo, Ronnie Craig, Charlie Williamson, John Finklea, Richard Nunnery, and Duane Hoover.

Honorary pallbearers: Nathan Fletcher and Jacob Cowley.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Minden
211 Murrell Street
Minden, LA 71055
318-377-3412
