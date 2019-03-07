|
|
Mr. Carl Alan Pierson, Sr.
Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Mr. Carl Alan Pierson, Sr., 73, will be 11 a.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at Mt. Caanan B.C., 1666 Alston St. Pastor Emeritus Harry Blake, officiating. Interment will follow Carver Cemetery. Open visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 6 and family hour will be from 6 to 7 at Mt. Canaan MBC.
Mr. Pierson passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 surrounded by family. He was well-known in civic, political and sports circles around the state and nation.
Born January 31, 1946 to John and Lillie Bates Pierson. He is a graduate of Notre Dame High and Southern University- Baton Rouge.
Carl spent his life in the service of others-youth, by way of teaching and coaching; community, by way of Parish Commission, Police Jury and School Board. He coached the Lil' Jags AAU basketball team and the Louisiana Round Ballers who competed at the national level.
He was a well-known swimming instructor and Certified Lifeguard Trainer. He was a football and basketball official with the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). He retired in 2000 after 27 years.
His honors and accalades are too numerous to mention here, but he was recognized at the local, state and national levels for his service.
Cherishing his memory is devoted wife of 37 years, Shirley; sons, Carl Jr, of Shreveport and Carlos of Houston, TX.; daughter, Nikki Thomas (Eddie), Houston, TX.; grandchildren, Neveah Pierson, Trey and Endsley Thomas, all of Houston, TX.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to AAU Louisiana Round Ballers in Carl's memory.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 7, 2019