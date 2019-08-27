|
|
Carl Donald Hoeft
Frisco, TX - Carl Donald Hoeft, 85, formerly of Oil City, Louisiana, succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on August 24, 2019.
Carl is survived by his loving wife, Jean, of 66 years, daughters Susan (Phillip) Medlin, of Frisco TX. and Lisa Landry, of Baton Rouge, La. ; two grandchildren, Carey Jenkins of Arvada, CO. and Kathryn Jenkins of New Orleans, LA.; his sister, Donna Kelly of Shreveport, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Don; his parents and his sister, Jane Player.
Carl was born July 24, 1934 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Ella Marie and Carl Edwin Hoeft. His early years were spent in St. Joseph, Missouri working as a caddy for many years, where his love of golf was born. He made lifelong friends in Missouri, before moving to Mooringsport in 1950, following the death of his father.
It was at Mooringsport High that Carl met the love of his life, Jean Ridge. Carl and Jean married in 1953, and shared many wonderful years together. Carl loved to travel, a joy he was happy to share with his family and friends. He and Jean took the family on many trips, and traveled the US and abroad after retirement. He was an avid fan of all things LSU, but especially football.
Carl was employed at Universal Oil Products in Blanchard for 40 years. He loved his job, and lifetime friendships were formed there.
Memorial services for Carl Hoeft will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, La. Officiating will be John Chelette . A visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, August 27 from 5:00 -7:00 P.M. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mooringsports' Memorial Gardens.
Honoring Carl as pallbearers will be Joe Pharis, Ricky Richards, and his nephews, Darrell Player, Jay Kelly, Ron Kelly and Jeff Kelly. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the employees of Universal Oil Products.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 27, 2019