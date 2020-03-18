|
Carl Grant Johnson
Shreveport - Carl was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, on October 22, 1953, and lived in many states during his lifetime. Working for St. Paul Insurance, he lived in Arizona, Alabama, California and Minnesota. Employed as Executive Vice President for Tyson Foods, Inc., he called his ranch outside of Fayetteville, home. He returned to live in Shreveport in 2013. Carl lost his battle to complications from renal cell carcinoma on March 17, 2020, and entered peaceful rest in Shreveport. A private burial will be held at the Smyrna Cemetery in Smyrna, Texas, in Cass County on Texas Hwy 77.
Carl was graduated from Fair Park High School in 1971 and from Northeast Louisiana University (now known as ULM) in 1975 with a degree in psychology. He did post graduate studies at NLU and LSUS, while considering a career in medicine.
Carl was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Elois Westbrook Johnson; his father, Clay Harlan Johnson; and brother, Rodney Alan Johnson. Carl leaves behind a very special daughter, Anna Eck and husband, Dennis, of Fayetteville; and three beautiful granddaughters, Ada Lea, Marian Elois, and Edith Rosemary, to whom he was Big Papa. He is also survived by Rod A. Johnson and wife, Nils, of Dallas, Texas, and by Betty Johnson Hicks, of Pfafftown, North Carolina; and numerous first cousins. Carl leaves behind Charlotta Nordyke, his heartmate, who worked tirelessly to keep him healthy and whole. Carl was lost without her. Family was everything to Carl.
Carl treasured family and friends and was a joy to those who knew him. All who knew him will remember his quick, sometimes wicked, but fun, wit. He particularly liked memes from Far Side's Gary Larson. He was generous and kind-spirited to family, friends and strangers alike.
Carl so appreciated all family and friends who helped him during the past four months. A special thanks to Dr. Richard Haynie who provided exceptional care, attention and support to Carl, the doctors and staff of Christus Cancer Treatment Center, the staff of STAT Home Health and Willis-Knighton Pierremont, and in the final days, the compassion of Dr. David Green.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Patient Access Network (PAN) Foundation, a 501c3 foundation providing financial assistance with drugs required by those with life-threatening, chronic diseases. More information may be found at PANFoundation.org.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020