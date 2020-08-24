Carl Ray MuseShreveport, Louisiana - A family graveside service for Carl Ray Muse, 86, will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Forest Park West Cemetery, 4000 Meriwether Road, Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Reverend Randy Johnson.Carl was born on December 10, 1933 to Samuel and Donna Muse in Gibsland, Louisiana and passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.Carl attended C.E. Byrd High School and graduated from Fair Park High School in Shreveport. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and upon being honorably discharged, he continued his education at McNeese State University. He enjoyed being a member of the Woodlawn High School Athletic Booster Club and made many lifelong friends through his involvement there. As an avid traveler, Carl was able to complete his goal of visiting all 50 states, finishing with a trip to Hawaii in 2017. He loved cheering for his favorite teams, LSU and the St. Louis Cardinals. Carl loved nothing more than getting together with family and friends, including the time spent over the years with his nephew, Lee Muse, Jr.Carl is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, JoAnn Adams Muse; son, Steve Muse; brothers, Earl, Emmett and Gerald Muse and sisters, Doris Muse and Myrtle Crowell. He is survived by his son, Michael Muse and wife, Susan; wife, Irene Muse and her children, Mary Dixon France and husband, Todd, Alison Dixon VanDenBoom and husband, Pete, Johnny Dixon and wife, Aline, Joe Dixon and wife, Connie; brothers, Lee Muse and wife, Ouida, Sam Muse and wife, Linda; sister, Shirley Siletto and numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to express special thanks to Dr. Jennifer Prime, Dr. Scott Howard and Dr. Raja Zabaneh with Willis Knighton Pierremont for all their efforts and caring.