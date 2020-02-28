|
|
Carla Ware Hood
Shreveport - Carla Ware Hood, of Shreveport, passed away February 25, 2020 after a brief illness. Carla was born September 1, 1930 in Shreveport, LA to Doll Olivia Toler and Gortha George Ware. Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 am on Saturday, March 7, with services follow at 11:00 am at Osborn Funeral Home. Rev. John Higginbotham. Entombment will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery Mausoleum.
Carla was preceded in death by her parents; devoted husband, William "Bill" Bernard Hood, Sr.; and beloved daughter, Dr. Cynthia Ruth Hood. She is survived by sister, Janice Onita Ware Greer, of Seattle, WA.
Over their 59-year marriage, Carla and Bill resided 35 years in Tulsa, OK, where she was a school teacher, before settling back in Shreveport 20 years ago. They were members of Broadmoor Methodist Church Achievers Sunday School class.
Carla expressed her gratitude for caregiver, Beverly Boals, Willis-Knighton Pierremont doctors, nurses, and aids, especially Nurse Erica, and Dr. Wm. Peyton Cunningham III for his compassionate, gracious, constant care over the past ten years.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020